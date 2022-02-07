Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide
Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Aerial view of the scene on Newtown Pike where a Lexington Police Officer was shot by a...
Lexington police officer shot during investigation
Lexington police say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Versailles Road.
Man dead after being hit by car in Lexington
Nicholasville police: man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man intervenes when he sees man about to jump from overpass
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause