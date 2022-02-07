Advertisement

Body armor credited with saving Ky. police officers

(KXII)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two police officers are still recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

One was shot in Lexington on Saturday, while another was shot in Harrison County a little over a week ago.

Both had ballistic vests on. Law enforcement groups said the vests are essential to saving lives.

“I feel that an attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us. Not all police officers but all citizens,” said Eric Johnson with the group Supporting Heroes.

Supporting Heroes is a group that helps families of law enforcement get through grief. Johnson is thankful he won’t have to plan two more funerals after two both officers survived shootings. Although they were both wearing ballistic vests, he said the injury is still significant.

Dispatch calls released from night Ky. state trooper was shot in Cynthiana

“Each shot is as if someone hits you with a sledgehammer basically,” Johnson said.

Many police officers who survived being shot say the vest was the big difference. They say they sure did feel the impact both then and days after, but they recovered.

Lamont Washington is a police officer who was shot in the line of duty. He was shot twice, and he said the second round would have been lethal.

“The impact point, when we got to the hospital was directly on my subclavian. There is no way to tourniquet that,” Washington said.

“It will knock the wind out of them. Can knock them down. But it keeps the bullet from penetrating. Takes the energy and spreads it over the vest. But it still hurts,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his organization has assisted with 14 first responder funerals in January, but many of those were from COVID-19.

