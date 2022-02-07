Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Much Better Week of Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak system dropping into the region today and it’s bringing the potential for a few snowflakes with it. This is the first in a series of systems set to drop in over the next week or so.

Let’s start with today’s action and roll forward. This is a moisture starved system working through, so don’t expect much at all. There’s the chance for a few flurries or a snow shower with the best chance in the north.

Temps do spike ahead of today’s front then come back down to a seasonable brand of chill into Tuesday.

Another system then drops in later Wednesday and Thursday and has just a little more moisture with it. That has a slightly better chance to touch off some light snow and flurry action.

Temps are closer to normal during this time.

The setup for Super Bowl Weekend continues to find a couple of additional systems dropping in from the northwest, but neither of them are blowing up into any more as of now.

