CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 2 a.m. on February 4 at the Clay County Bus Garage off of South Highway 421.

If you have any information about what happened, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Requesting Information. Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is requesting any information the public may have in... Posted by Clay County Sheriffs Office on Monday, February 7, 2022

