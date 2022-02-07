‘Don’t give up now. We’re almost there:’ Lexington physician hopeful for return to normal as COVID cases trend downward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The omicron variant prompted a sharp surge in COVID cases and resulted in record-high case counts just weeks ago. But now, we’re starting to see a similarly sharp drop off and Lexington family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx believes we are past the peak.

Dr. Foxx says he expects that downward trend to continue here in the commmonwealth, but he says people must stay the course with safety precautions.

“The problem now is we don’t want to assume things are going away and not be vigilant,” said Dr. Foxx. “We don’t want to end up turning the ship around and go in the wrong direction.”

Dr. Foxx says as the numbers trend downward, we’re going to get back a semblance of normalcy come the spring and summer.

”We’re going to be able to attend more events safely, we’re going to hopefully be able to get rid of the masks.”Dr. Foxx said. “But right now, we’re not to that point.”

Dr. Foxx noted there are subvariants around but does not believe them to be a cause of concern. He also thinks there will probably be new variants in the future, but he hopes that be countered with new remedies and COVID will become something we can live with.

“My hope is by that time, we’ve got everybody vaccinated, we’ve got new vaccines we’ve got new medicines, we’ve got new therapeutics,” said Dr. Foxx.

But for the time being, he says it’s important to continue masking indoors, getting tested and getting vaccinated.

”I know we’ve been saying that forever and ever and people think ‘Well, I’ve had enough of this,’” Dr. Foxx said. “‘I don’t want this mask. It doesn’t do any good, I’m just tired of it.’ Don’t give it up now, we are almost there.”

I also asked Dr. Foxx about natural immunity and he said that from his own personal experience, it did give him antibodies for several months. But he pointed out that it waned over time, so his message remained the same - that people who have had COVID still need to get the vaccine.

