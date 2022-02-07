How cold weather, ice can damage trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve all seen plenty of the effects of very cold weather the past few weeks. But did you know the cold can actually impact trees too?

As temperatures continue to drop this winter you may hear popping noises in the woods. But no need to panic, some of these noises are just the sounds of trees in the commonwealth enduring winter.

“There are a number of winter injuries that occur in trees. Two common ones are sun scalding and then radial shakes, or what’s called frost cracking, and it’s kinda that loud sound that basically that bark cracking that people are hearing,” said Billy Thomas, an extension forester at the University of Kentucky.

When water freezes, it expands, and that also happens with sap in trees, which can cause them to split and crack.

“Really any of our thin barked trees. Which many of our thin barked trees are when they are young. So younger trees and thin barked trees such as maple are going to be more susceptible to this type of injury,” Thomas said.

If you are worried about your tree experiencing temperature fluctuations, it is best to wrap it up, but make sure to not keep it on for too long or it will attract insects.

“Just because that occurs in a tree doesn’t mean that the tree is going to die immediately. What it does tell us is that there is something going on with that tree. It’s losing its vigor; it’s got some injuries and it’s more prone to dying early,” Thomas said.

Experts say as the temperatures continue to fluctuate, this will be more common, but it’s nothing to worry about.

