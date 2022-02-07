Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some better days are here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are temporarily out of the deep freeze of winter.

Temperatures have been on the cold side for a while now. I fully expect to see temperatures hit normal and go way above it this week. For the most part, you will see numbers reach normal and hover just above it.

This is one of the calmest forecasts we have had in forever. After tracking system after system, we are now in a bit of a calm period. This will continue through the end of the week. Sit back and enjoy this nice calm run!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.