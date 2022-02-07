Advertisement

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22″ and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
2 dead after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Lexington's First Black Weatherman
Looking back on the legacy of Lexington’s first black weatherman
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control provided some avian assistance in the wake of the...
‘It was quite the scene:’ Animal control responds to buzzards falling out of trees in Lexington

Latest News

The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie
WATCH | Lexington firefighters warn of ice and slippery surfaces
WATCH | Lexington firefighters warn of ice and slippery surfaces
Lexington Parks and Recreation is celebrating Black History Month.
WATCH | Lexington Parks and Rec features parks, centers named for historical Black figures