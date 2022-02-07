Advertisement

Lexington community mourning loss of 10-year-old boy

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington community is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy.

The coroner says 22-year-old Tyrus Lathem shot and killed Landon Hayes, and then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened at a home on North Upper Street Sunday afternoon.

Lathem is said to be the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

Neighbors are stunned by this tragedy.

“It surprised me because it’s usually not a really bad neighborhood,” Bennie Jones said.

The person next door says he used to play games with Landon.

“He was 10 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Jose Diaz said. “He didn’t even get to experience middle school, and I’m just trying to get my head out of it because I’ve been knowing him since he was a young kid.”

We’re also seeing an outpouring of support on social media. People reaching out to Landon’s family with well wishes and prayers.

Funeral arrangements are underway for Landon.

Landon was a fifth-grade student at Ashland Elementary School. School officials say a team of grief counselors is at the school to work with students.

