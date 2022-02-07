Advertisement

Man seriously injured after being shot at Lexington apartment

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man is seriously injured after being shot Monday afternoon.

Police said around 1:18 p.m. someone called 911 saying someone had been shot inside an apartment in the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said they were told the man’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police said a male suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver or gray car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide
Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during...
Police officer shot in Lexington
Police say they’re going about every means to come up with answers about what happened, but...
Nicholasville police: Man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby
Aerial view of the scene on Newtown Pike where a Lexington Police Officer was shot by a...
Lexington police officer shot during investigation
Lexington police say a man was killed after being struck by a car on Versailles Road.
Man dead after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Lexington. It happened around 12:30...
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Lexington store
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Deputies investigating after Ky. school bus set on fire
A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Nicholasville.
Scooter driver dead after being hit by car in Nicholasville
Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Lexington community mourning loss of 10-year-old boy