Man seriously injured after being shot at Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man is seriously injured after being shot Monday afternoon.

Police said around 1:18 p.m. someone called 911 saying someone had been shot inside an apartment in the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said they were told the man’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police said a male suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver or gray car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

