Nicholasville police: man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby

(MGN ONLINE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are working an apparent murder-suicide on Linden Lane.

Sergeant Kevin Grimes says officers got a call about a domestic situation around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Police believe a husband shot his wife in the home before getting into his car and taking his own life.

The wife’s three children were in the home at the time. All three are physically unharmed.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

WKYT will update this story as more information becomes available. The police investigation is still in its early stages.

