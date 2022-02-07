Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Lexington.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Family Dollar on Race Street.

Police say a man wearing a black hoodie and ski mask went into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say they initially set up a perimeter when they arrived on the scene, but the suspect was able to get away with the cash.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

