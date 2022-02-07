Advertisement

Scooter driver dead after being hit by car in Nicholasville

A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Nicholasville.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Nicholasville.

According to the coroner’s office, 73-year-old Julian Banta was on a scooter crossing US 27 at Edgewood Drive early Saturday morning when he was hit by a car.

Banta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit Banta stopped and called 911.

The coroner’s office says Banta was wearing dark clothing at the time. They think he was going to McDonald’s across the street. We’re told he lived nearby and frequently went to the restaurant.

The crash is being investigated as an accident.

