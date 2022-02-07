Teen accused of murdering Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in Lexington.
Police said around 1:15 Monday afternoon someone called 911 saying someone had been shot inside an apartment in the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The coroner says the victim had been identified as 44-year-old Cornelius Allen.
Police say they have since arrested a 17-year-old juvenile. They say the juvenile is facing charges of murder, minor in possession of a handgun, and tampering with physical evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
