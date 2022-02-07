Advertisement

Winter weather leads to more potholes, causes problems for drivers

While potholes can form all year long, the winter season is typically the worst for them due to the freezing and thawing cycles we go through often.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While potholes can form all year long, the winter season is typically the worst for them due to the freezing and thawing cycles we go through often. For many repair shops, this time of year also means they’re becoming busier not only because of traffic accidents during snowstorms, but because of potholes.

“Damaging the tire itself, or the rim the wheel, suspensions, some different things like knocking it out of alignment is probably the biggest we see other than the damage,” said Tim Morris with Carmasters Certified Auto Repair.

While sometimes it’s nearly impossible to avoid potholes, Morris said if you do end up hitting one, listen closely to make sure you don’t have a flat or any other damage.

“Make sure that it’s steering straight, you’re not hearing any noises, and if you want to feel good or better about it just bring it in and have it checked,” Morris said.

Along with it being busy for many auto repair shops around town, it’s also just as busy for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as they work to repair these potholes in between snowstorms.

“On Saturday one of our crews was repairing potholes, even though they had been clearing snow and ice, they still were working on potholes,” said Natasha Lacy with KYTC.

If you do see a pothole, it’s best to report it to either the state highway or city street department so they can fix them more quickly.

Drivers in Kentucky can report potholes for state routes through the following:

  • Toll free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)
  • Toll free: 1-800 PATCH IT (1-800-728-2448)

You can also click this link to report a pothole online.

