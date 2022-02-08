Advertisement

Bill advances to reduce state car tax bills in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Going to pay your car taxes might require a little more cash this year.

“And quite frankly this is a market correction, it’s not a tax increase,” Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said.

Supply chain issues with new cars has older cars worth more. As a result, because of the way they’re assessed, your property tax bill will also be more.

“It wasn’t that we raised taxes. State didn’t raise, County, schools didn’t raise, no one raised, all based on value of vehicles,” Hancock said.

A House panel voted unanimously to approve a bill that sets the trade in value to “average” instead of “clean.”

“So House Bill 6 follows concerns from my constituents regarding a letter they received from the executive branch stating that their motor vehicle appraisal values would be increasing by 40% in 2022 compared to 2021,” Rep. Sal Santoro said.

There is a provision in this bill that you will get a refund if you have already paid your taxes. But some have raised questions on how long that will take, and who will issue those refunds.

Franklin County’s clerk said there may be issues paying back money that’s already been allocated to other agencies.

“And we pay those taxing districts on a monthly basis, so we have already paid out those taxes. I am curious to see how long it takes to go from a clean to an average value,” Hancock said.

Hancock said it’s also not clear if the refunds will be issued by his office or if it will come from the state.

The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

