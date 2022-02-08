Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm Skies For A Few More Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of calm weather across the Commonwealth and ain’t nobody complaining about that. This is part of the calm pattern we’ve earned, but how long can we keep it rolling? The Super Bowl Weekend system continues to be problem.

We know the weather over the next several days is pretty calm, even with a few fronts working in. Temps will spike and drop and winds will be very gusty through Friday.

A cold front then drops in on Saturday with a period of rain ahead of it and a switch to light snow right behind it as temps crash. This may put down some light accumulations.

This slows down enough to allow for low pressure to develop along the southern edge of the boundary. This could really crank if we get the upper levels to cooperate, but this looks to be too far east to impact our weather.

Another clipper then dives in for Monday with a round of light snow.

