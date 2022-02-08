Advertisement

Costco in Hamburg evacuated after refrigeration line hit

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a situation at the Hamburg Costco Monday night.

Firefighters tell us a forklift hit a refrigeration line, sending refrigerant into the air and inside the store.

They said the building was evacuated while crews worked to stop the leak.

We’re working to get more information and will keep you updated.

