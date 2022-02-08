Costco in Hamburg evacuated after refrigeration line hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a situation at the Hamburg Costco Monday night.

Firefighters tell us a forklift hit a refrigeration line, sending refrigerant into the air and inside the store.

They said the building was evacuated while crews worked to stop the leak.

We’re working to get more information and will keep you updated.

