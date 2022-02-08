Advertisement

English pub closing after more than 1,000 years

After more than 1,000 years, an English pub is closing its doors. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pub claiming to be the oldest in Britain is closing.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Saint Albans, just north of London, claims it’s been open since the year 793.

If that’s true, it means the establishment survived the Black Death plague that ravaged Europe.

The owner blames COVID-19 for making conditions too difficult to remain open.

Although, he admitted things were getting tough, even before the pandemic.

In fact, a quarter of the United Kingdom’s pubs closed between 2008 and 2018 as people ditched them to drink in restaurants or at home.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is named after the 11th century building it is located in, which used to host cock fights.

Guinness previously recognized the pub as the oldest in England.

The company rested the title in 2000 when it determined records that old are impossible to verify.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they’re going about every means to come up with answers about what happened, but...
Nicholasville police: Man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby
Lexington police said a man has died after being shot Monday afternoon.
Teen accused of murdering Lexington man
Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide
Landon Hayes was a fifth-grade student at Ashland Elementary School. Teachers and students at...
Lexington community mourning loss of 10-year-old boy
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities

Latest News

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
The Wild Health Genomes will join the Lexington Legends as the second professional baseball...
Name of Lexington’s new baseball team revealed
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Retired pope asks pardon for response to sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing