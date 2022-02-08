Family, friends come together at emotional vigil held for Lexington boy killed in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was an emotional night for the friends and family of a Lexington boy as they came together at a vigil to honor the memory of 10-year-old Landon Hayes.

The young boy was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

“We’ll praise his name and his life every day,” said Louis Hayes, Landon’s father.

Landon loved playing football on his traveling team.

“Three or four touchdowns every game. Real great athlete, enjoyed the game, just wanted to get better every day,” Louis said.

He was a child who was full of life.

“He loved to make others smile. You know, he was just a kid who wanted to be around his family,” Louis said.

Louis and Landon’s grandmother Sharon Hayes Scarber never imagined they’d be organizing a vigil or their baby.

“I’m going to miss him dearly,” Scarber said. “We had a great relationship. Usually, the first thing he asks me when I pull up is, ‘Granny, you got any Chewing gum?’ He loved chewing gum. So I always made sure to have some when I came around to give it to him.”

Police said 22-year-old Tyrus Lathem shot and killed Landon in Landon’s mother’s home on North Upper Street. They said Lathem then turned the gun on himself.

Louis held his son’s body for the last time Sunday night.

“I gave him a hug, gave him a kiss. Was able to tell him I love him. He knew his daddy loved him,” Louis said.

The street was full of Landon’s classmates, mentors, coaches and family—a whole community who loved him.

“We’re going to make sure that his name lasts forever,” Louis said.

Landon’s family is working on funeral arrangements.

Fayette County Public School officials said grief counselors are available at Ashland Elementary School where Landon was a student.

The community is gathering for a vigil for 10-year-old Landon Hayes. Police say Hayes was killed in a murder-suicide Sunday. His father says he’s determined not to let Landon’s memory ever be forgotten. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/mt7xwW8jNJ — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 7, 2022

