Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild stretch gets even better

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The relief from the cold winter continues for everyone! These temperatures will run way up the thermometer.

Our daytime highs will remain around and above normal today. Most of us will see those numbers reach the mid to upper 40s. Normally, we see 45 for this part of February. I fully expect us to see a real surge before the week is over.

The middle of the week should feature highs in the low to mid-50s. This happens out ahead of a system. It is very typical to see a spike in temperatures right before a front drops through the region. We’ll see more ups and downs this week.

Take care of each other!

