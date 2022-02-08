KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police led to the discovery of 120 pounds of marijuana.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Elizabethtown post saw a car going the wrong way on the I-65 southbound exit ramp. According to the troopers, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found three large boxes and a duffel bag containing the marijuana. Also found were two handguns and a substance believed to be meth.

A photo from Kentucky State Police showing the 120 pounds of marijuana found in the car of Jose Mariano Garcia. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

The driver, Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center. In addition to traffic charges, Garcia is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Garcia is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.