Ky. positivity rate still declining; over 6K new cases reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 6,640 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,212,686 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,136 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 416 are in the ICU, and 208 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 22.97% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,892 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 26 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,182.

