Lexington groups offering grief counseling following recent tragedies in the community

It will be at the Charles Young Center, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the recent shootings we’ve seen here in Lexington, and after most recently and very tragically 10-year-old Landon Hayes was killed Sunday, One Lexington took to Facebook to share news of an upcoming grief counseling session.

We saw several of Landon’s Ashland Elementary School classmates at a vigil held in his memory Monday night. People told us just how hard it has been to explain to these young kids that their friend not only died, but was killed in such a violent way.

Programs like One Lexington and other organizations, like Greenhouse17, are hoping people take advantage of their services now more than ever.

Greenhouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas says there were actually five domestic violence murders across the state from Friday to Sunday. She says four were murder-suicides.

Thomas is hoping to spread awareness of intimate partner abuse, while encouraging anyone in these situations to come seek help before it’s too late.

“Survivors who come forth and come to services, really do thrive. They do better down the road. And almost all of them say it’s because someone guided them in our direction. Not just the organizations, but the people who guided them to get the help.

Among other resources, Greenhouse17 has a confidential 24/7 hotline where you can speak to a trained advocate. That number is 800-544-2022.

The counseling services on Wednesday night are free for children, adults and families.

