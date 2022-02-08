Advertisement

Man shows up at Lexington fire station with stab wound

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing.

Police say they were called to the fire station on Jefferson Street, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, after a man showed up there, saying he had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he’s in critical condition but is stable.

Police say they don’t yet know where the actual stabbing happened and have very little information about a suspect to work with.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they’re going about every means to come up with answers about what happened, but...
Nicholasville police: Man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby
Lexington police said a man has died after being shot Monday afternoon.
Man dies after being shot in Lexington
Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide
Landon Hayes was a fifth-grade student at Ashland Elementary School. Teachers and students at...
Lexington community mourning loss of 10-year-old boy
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities

Latest News

Warmer temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A run at 50
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mild stretch gets even better
File image
‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
It was an emotional night for the friends and family of a Lexington boy as they came together...
Family, friends come together at emotional vigil held for Lexington boy killed in shooting