Man shows up at Lexington fire station with stab wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing.

Police say they were called to the fire station on Jefferson Street, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, after a man showed up there, saying he had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he’s in critical condition but is stable.

Police say they don’t yet know where the actual stabbing happened and have very little information about a suspect to work with.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

