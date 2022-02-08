Name of Lexington’s new baseball team revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the Lexington Legends prepare for a new season of baseball come spring, they’ll now be joined by a second team this year.

The name of that new team, as well as a new field name, was announced Tuesday morning:

What was once known as the Lexington Legends Ballpark, is now called Wild Health Field as a second Atlantic League Baseball team is added in Lexington.

The Wild Health Genomes will join the Lexington Legends as the second professional baseball team in Lexington.

According to Lexington Legends CEO Andy Shea, this partnership with Wild Health was a no-brainer as their values and goals align with their own.

Shea also mentions that the Genomes will be a completely unique name for a professional team that hasn’t been used by anyone else and also unique is that coach Lindsey Gardner will be the first female coach in the Atlantic League.

“It is kind of in our DNA and when the opportunity with Lindsay and the partnership that we have with the Louisville Slugger Hitting and Science Center, I mean, between it, coming up and us announcing it, was maybe four days,” Shea said.

Other new additions announced to the ballpark include a new large LED screen for the scores and plays of the game as well as the field itself will be upgraded to artificial turf which should help during the rain

Shea also announced a few former Lexington Legends players have already signed with the Genomes to play for the upcoming season.

