Rep. Hal Rogers accused of cursing at Ohio Congresswoman

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers was accused of cursing at the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday.

Representative Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, posted on Twitter accusing Rogers of telling her “kiss my a--” after she asked him to wear a mask.

WYMT reached out to Rep. Rogers for comment. Below is his statement.

“This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” said Rep. Rogers.

🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

