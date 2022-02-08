Advertisement

Retired marines helping Ky. community devastated by December storms

Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting...
Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Tornado victims in western Kentucky still need a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.

James Burroughs is the Junior Vice Commandant of the Richmond Marine Corps League. He visited Bremen, Kentucky after the devastating storms in December. The town of over 300 was destroyed.

“I saw the devastation, excuse me, it was beyond imagination,” Burroughs said. “And they just watch the tornado level the town. This town has been forgotten in a way. We are not gonna let that happen.”

The league has donations coming in from Pennsylvania and Indiana and local help from the Richmond Fire Department, Police Department, and other local stores and individuals.

“Food clothing and more specific items, six pallets of food, brand new toys from Toys for Tots will be given to all the children in the town,” said Burroughs.

The team will leave to go to Bremen on Saturday to drop off all the supplies.

“As a family, a community and as retired marines, upholding as our titles of marines, we don’t let anyone be left behind,” Burroughs said.

Organizers hope, if everything goes successfully this weekend, they can have another donation drive in the spring to help out those in need.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they’re going about every means to come up with answers about what happened, but...
Nicholasville police: Man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby
Lexington police said a man has died after being shot Monday afternoon.
Teen accused of murdering Lexington man
‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Lexington Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call for shots fired.
Coroner: 10-year-old boy killed in Lexington murder-suicide

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Ky. positivity rate still declining; over 6K new cases reported
Bill advances to reduce state car tax bills in Kentucky
An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in Lexington.
WATCH | Teen accused of murdering Lexington man
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Ky. positivity rate still declining; over 6K new cases reported