LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari announced on Twitter Monday that prized recruit Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season.

Sharpe reclassified to the class of 2021 and joined the Wildcats for the spring semester and has been practicing with the team.

After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season.



He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 7, 2022

Sharpe is eligible for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, but Calipari says Sharpe is committed to lead UK next season.

He was the No. 1 ranked player in 2022 before reclassifying and if he leaves UK, he would likely be a Top 5-10 pick in the draft.

