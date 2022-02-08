Advertisement

Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season

He is eligible for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.
Sharpe will not play for UK this season.
Sharpe will not play for UK this season.(Kentucky Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari announced on Twitter Monday that prized recruit Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season.

Sharpe reclassified to the class of 2021 and joined the Wildcats for the spring semester and has been practicing with the team.

Sharpe is eligible for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, but Calipari says Sharpe is committed to lead UK next season.

He was the No. 1 ranked player in 2022 before reclassifying and if he leaves UK, he would likely be a Top 5-10 pick in the draft.

