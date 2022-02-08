Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season
He is eligible for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari announced on Twitter Monday that prized recruit Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season.
Sharpe reclassified to the class of 2021 and joined the Wildcats for the spring semester and has been practicing with the team.
Sharpe is eligible for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, but Calipari says Sharpe is committed to lead UK next season.
He was the No. 1 ranked player in 2022 before reclassifying and if he leaves UK, he would likely be a Top 5-10 pick in the draft.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.