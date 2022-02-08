Advertisement

Teen injured in Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a teen was shot in Lexington Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Glen Arvin Avenue area around around 7:05 p.m. about a teenager with a gunshot wound. They said teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the actual shooting could have happened on Breathitt Avenue, but officers are still investigating.

Right now, police are still trying to get information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

