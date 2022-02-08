‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game in Woodford County Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Schools, a Bourbon County fan was arrested due to inappropriate behavior. It happened during a championship game between McNabb and Bourbon County.

Montgomery County School District officials said the fan had a gun at the time of the incident, but it was never brandished or used.

Police said the fan is charged with alcohol intoxication, menacing, third degree assault, and carrying a firearm on school property.

The school district said students and parents are safe.

