Advertisement

$100,000 worth of horse racing trophies stolen from leading Keeneland trainer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A leading trainer at Keeneland, Wesley Ward, wants help finding a thief.

He says someone stole 12 gold and silver trophies from his home in Woodford County Tuesday morning.

The trophies are valued at around $100,000, but the trainer says the sentimental value is what is most important. One of the trophies was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth, another by Prince William and Kate.

Ward is offering a reward to whoever leads him to the thief.

Versailles police are investigating.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot
Lexington police said a man has died after being shot Monday afternoon.
Teen accused of murdering Lexington man
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

Of the hospital’s twenty-four COVID-19 patients, 8 are vaccinated.
Richmond hospital encourages vaccination amid omicron decline
Kentucky again showed numerous issues with the unemployment insurance system. That’s according...
Audit once again shows numerous issues with Ky. unemployment system
Both the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center say their blood supplies have been...
Ky. hospitals closely watch dwindling blood supplies; donations needed
Heather Warman The Gorge Underground
Heather Warman The Gorge Underground