Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes on Super Bowl Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a windy and mild day taking shape as we get set to track several cold fronts in here from the northwest. The first arrives tonight, but doesn’t have much to work with. The next system is a much stronger one blowing in for Super Bowl Weekend. That one has a little more potential.

Let’s start with today and roll forward. Highs reach the 45-50 degree range in the north and can spike into the middle and upper 50s in the south and west. Winds will be gusty from the southwest as a cold front moves closer from the northwest.

This front can spit out a few fast-moving shower or two during the evening with the potential for a rain or snow shower late tonight into Thursday morning.

Temps do come down some on Thursday with upper 30s and low 40s north to 50 in the south and west.

Gusty southwest winds then kick back in on Friday with temps surging into the 50s. Can someone in the west and south reach 60? Maybe.

A much stronger cold front then sweeps in here Friday night and early Saturday. A few gusty showers will be noted ahead of this, but much of the action will actually be behind the front and that’s where temps will be tanking. This may set the stage for a band of light snow for Saturday.

Another round may fire up late Sunday into Monday as temps stay cold.

