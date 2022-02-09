Gov. Beshear reports over 8K new COVID-19 cases, 21.99% positivity rate
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 8,044 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,220,703 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,142 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 399 are in the ICU, and 200 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 21.99% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,857 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,216.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.