Infant, toddler in critical condition after Okolona fire likely sparked by candle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler, an infant, and two adults were taken to the hospital following a mobile home fire in Okolona Wednesday morning.

Crews first responded to the fire on Minor Lane around 10:30 a.m., according to Maj. Frankie Nalley, the fire marshal for the Okolona Fire Protection District.

When firefighters arrived, they found the trailer on fire, and the four people inside were rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Nalley said the two children are in critical condition.

Investigators believe the fire was likely started by a candle, according to Nalley. The house did not have a working smoke detector.

This story will be updated.

