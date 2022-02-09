Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Patterns enters some ups and downs

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our midweek warmup will feel fantastic for everyone across Kentucky. You’ll see another drop in temperatures on Thursday.

You will notice cloud cover thickening as the day progresses. Most of you will experience highs in the 50s this afternoon. I think there is a solid chance of reaching the mid to upper-50s for highs. The frontal boundary will move through the region and bring a small shower chance. Most of you will not see the first drop of rain.

Once we reach the other side of the front, temperatures will probably drop back to around normal. That means you’ll go from the 50s today to the 40s on Thursday. This run of the 40s shouldn’t last long. We will be right back in the 50s on Friday.

Nothing sticks for very long and that includes that run in the mid to upper-50s on Friday. The reason we reach that level is because of another system. You get on the eastern side of one of these and your temperatures will climb. Rain and even some snow will come our way on Friday night and into Saturday. We’ll have to watch it closely to see how it all plays out.

Take care of each other!

