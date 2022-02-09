Ky. hospitals closely watch dwindling blood supplies; donations needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood supplies in Kentucky are low.

The bad weather we’ve seen in the last few weeks has had an impact on the number of donations the Kentucky Blood Center is getting, and that’s having an impact on local hospitals.

KBC officials emphasized to us that the need is really great right now. Donations will likely be on their way to a hospital the next day.

“It’s been a problem since the pandemic had started and it’s just been a continuous one that we’ve been dealing with,” said Dr. Morgan McCoy, UK HealthCare Blood Banks Director.

McCoy makes sure UK’s clinical staff knows how much blood they have for transfusions and surgeries on a given day.

“A few years ago, we probably didn’t have to keep an eye on that inventory quite as intently as we are right now,” Dr. McCoy said. “It’s just forced us to keep an eye on that inventory pretty much, you know, minute by minute.”

He says UK has not had to make the hard decision to cancel or delay surgeries since elective procedures were allowed to continue, but that’s because of assistance from places like the Kentucky Blood Center.

“We recognize that the blood on our shelves comes from them and the blood on our shelves may need to leave our shelves and go out to help another hospital if that’s necessary,” Dr. McCoy said. “They know that they can call on us and we work very hard to meet the needs that they have and likewise they’ve been a huge partner.”

KBC officials say one of the best ways to help save lives at hospitals, like UK, is donating every 56 days. That will help keep those supplies stocked and allow the Kentucky Blood Center to send that blood where it’s most needed.

You can go online to schedule an appointment time with the Kentucky Blood Center. They are accepting walk-ins as they can.

