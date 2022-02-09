Advertisement

Mental health resources offered in Lexington for first responders, teachers

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend’s events.

The death of 10-year-old Landon Hayes and a police officer shot in the line of duty upset many.

Cars lined West Sixth Street and North Upper Streets on Sunday as people of all ages arrived at the intense, tragic scene.

“Folks that have a closer relationship with an individual, we would anticipate to have a more significant grief response or reaction,” said Lindsay Kampfer, a counseling resource officer.

Kampfer, who helps with bereavement counseling, said students will mourn Landon differently, but so will the people they lean on— the teachers.

“They are our community heroes, however, they too are human and aren’t immune to the impact of the loss of life,” Kampfer said.

She said the helpers need grace and compassion, and that includes law enforcement.

“Responders are going to react with a greater amount of stress,” Kampfer said.

From the loss of a child, to a threat against one of their own.

“Especially after something like that where they have a colleague that’s shot in the line of duty, it not only impacts them, but it impacts the officer’s family,” Kampfer said.

Lieutenant Randall Combs is a Lexington police peer support team member. He and others receive special training to help their fellow first responders process parts of the job.

“Police departments in the past have done a great job preparing officers physically, but mentally and emotionally, we’ve fallen behind,” Lt. Combs said.

He said peer support officers were on scene Saturday and Sunday to help everyone involved.

“We ask them things like, ‘What stuck out to you the most? What was the most bothering part of this to you?’” Combs said.

Lt. Combs said officers are trained to be the strong ones, as are the teachers, but they also need room to grieve.

