No. 5 Kentucky handles South Carolina 86-76

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Columbia, South Carolina Tuesday night and defeated the Gamecocks 86-76.

The win moves Kentucky to 20-4 (9-2 SEC).

Six Kentucky players scored in double figures—TyTy Washington Jr. with 14, Keion Brooks Jr. with 15, Kellan Grady with 12, Oscar Tshiebwe with 18, Jacob Toppin with 10, and Davion Mintz with 10.

All of Toppin’s points were in the first half— he suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the first half and never returned.

Tshiebwe also grabbed 14 boards, three blocks, and two assists. Tuesday marked his 18th double-double of the season.

Kentucky returns to Lexington on Saturday, Feb. 12 to take on the Florida Gators at 4:00 p.m.

Got the win. See you Saturday at Rupp, #BBN. pic.twitter.com/nNpKQWV74F — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 9, 2022

