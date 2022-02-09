Advertisement

Richmond hospital encourages vaccination amid omicron decline

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the number of new infections decreasing daily, hospitals are seeing some relief.

At Baptist Health in Richmond, there are twenty-four people being treated for COVID-19. Although that number is lower than a few days ago, doctors believe that it is still too high.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Erica Gregonis says that the hospital is still using its overflow area to treat COVID-19 patients. She says staffing remains an issue with more employees having to quarantine due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Of the hospital’s twenty-four COVID-19 patients, 8 are vaccinated.

Two years into the pandemic, Gregonis says that now is not the time to give up.

“We do feel like we’ve been told to get vaccinated, masks, all of those things still apply. Those are things that we can do to make a difference,” said Dr. Gregonis. “Get vaccinated if you’re eligible, get boosted if you’re eligible because that does decrease your likelihood of being here.”

Gregonis says that some people are still showing up to the ER for a covid test. She is asking people to get tested at a clinic or testing site to free up the ER for emergencies only.

