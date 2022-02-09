A sister act at Clark County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At George Rogers Clark…it’s a sister act times three.

The Cardinals have two sets of sisters there’s Brianna and Ciara Byars, Amber and Annette Miller and you add in Tyra Flowers and her sister Jasmine a 2019 grad and you’ve got a long line of siblings success.

“It’s fun, it’s really fun to have the sibling rivalries,” said head coach Robbie Graham. “They are all great kids and a huge part of our program so it’s definitely fun to have the siblings playing.”

With family at its core, GRC has the state’s best record at 22-2 and their two leading scorers? You guessed it. Sisters.

“It’s definitely enjoyable something to remember,” said Brianna Byers. “I will be a senior next year. It will be fun to say that I got to play with my sister throughout high school. "

“I love it,” said Ciara Byars. “It’s so much fun. Just being competitive on and off the court we love each other and you can see it.”

Ciara’s a freshman Brianna a junior and they both average more than 15 and a half points per game.

“They are very competitive young ladies,” said Graham. “They are always striving to be the very best they can possibly be and the better they are the better our team becomes.”

As the older sister, Brianna always led the way, but there was a moment growing up when their skillsets aligned.

“Yeah when she hit seventh grade and I was a freshman I think she busted my lip or something and that gave her the one up like I got you one time it’s going to keep coming,” joked Brianna.

“When I grew and I started to get stronger and my confidence grew I was like I can play with her too,” said Ciara. “I’m just as good as her. We can work together.”

That confidence stems from their dad. He played for both Norfolk State and Kentucky State and pushed them to be great at an early age.

“You had to be tough put your steel toe boots on because he is going to get on you and push you to be the best version of yourself,” said Brianna.

With the Sweet 16 exactly one month away, GRC is gearing up for a run at Rupp and with a roster full of sisters, family is the Cards secret weapon.

“She pushes me to be great,” said Ciara. “I strive to be her not striving to be her but strive to be as good as her so we can just be the best version of ourselves.”

“I try to be the best version of myself so she sees that in me as well,” said Brianna.

