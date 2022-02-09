Three teenagers charged in connection with shooting of Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged three teenagers who were taken into custody after an officer was shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 5 near the Shell Station on Newtown Pike and Newtown Court.

Here is the list of charges:

16 Year-Old Male:

Assault – 1st Degree - Police Officer

Attempted Murder - Police Officer (3 counts)

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (5 counts)

Possession of Handgun by Minor

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree

Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)

Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)

Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

17 Year-Old Male:

Possession of Handgun by Minor

Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)

Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)

Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

17 Year-Old Male:

Possession of Handgun by Minor

Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)

Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)

Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.

The officer shot was wearing a ballistic vest and is expected to be okay.

