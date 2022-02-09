Three teenagers charged in connection with shooting of Lexington police officer
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged three teenagers who were taken into custody after an officer was shot over the weekend.
The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 5 near the Shell Station on Newtown Pike and Newtown Court.
Here is the list of charges:
16 Year-Old Male:
- Assault – 1st Degree - Police Officer
- Attempted Murder - Police Officer (3 counts)
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (5 counts)
- Possession of Handgun by Minor
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)
- Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)
- Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
17 Year-Old Male:
- Possession of Handgun by Minor
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)
- Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)
- Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
17 Year-Old Male:
- Possession of Handgun by Minor
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)
- Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)
- Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.
The officer shot was wearing a ballistic vest and is expected to be okay.
