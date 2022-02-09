Advertisement

Three teenagers charged in connection with shooting of Lexington police officer

The Lexington Police Department has charged three teenagers who were taken into custody after an officer was shot over the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 5 near the Shell Station on Newtown Pike and Newtown Court.

Here is the list of charges:

16 Year-Old Male:

  • Assault – 1st Degree - Police Officer
  • Attempted Murder - Police Officer (3 counts)
  • Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (5 counts)
  • Possession of Handgun by Minor
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

17 Year-Old Male:

  • Possession of Handgun by Minor
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

17 Year-Old Male:

  • Possession of Handgun by Minor
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree (with firearm)
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (with firearm)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.

The officer shot was wearing a ballistic vest and is expected to be okay.

