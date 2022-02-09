Advertisement

Young Bengals fan with rare condition surprised with Super Bowl trip

River Bank, 10, finding out he is going to Super Bowl LVI.
River Bank, 10, finding out he is going to Super Bowl LVI.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Kody Fisher
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the biggest Cincinnati Bengals fans will be at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI thanks to a surprise from Gold Star Chili.

River Blank, 10, was surprised with tickets to the game on Wednesday.

Some may remember River from previous FOX19 NOW stories.

River has a rare condition known as infantile scoliosis. The condition is an abnormal sideways curve of the spine that affects infants and toddlers.

The 10-year-old Bengals superfan has supported the team through the ups and downs.

>> Bengals postseason run means ‘everything’ to young superfan <<

Knowing River was such a big Who Dey fan, Bengals legend Ickey Woods surprised him not long ago. River even got a one-on-one lesson on how to do the Ickey Shuffle.

River’s gameday tradition, wearing his No. 85 Tee Higgins jersey.

He has worn it for every game since he got it, and the Bengals have not lost since.

Let’s hope he wears it again on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

