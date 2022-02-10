Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For Super Bowl Weekend

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue with more of a March looking setup over the next few days as we continue to watch to see what a system does for Super Bowl Weekend. We take a closer look at where the pattern goes later this month and a bit beyond.

Let’s get straight to the potential for your Super Bowl Weekend. A cold front sweeps in here Friday night with a band of showers ahead of it and a big temp drop behind it. A period of light snow will be possible behind the front early Saturday with the chance for some snow showers and flurries on a northwest flow that afternoon.

There’s also the potential for a wave of low pressure to develop along the front by Saturday night and Sunday morning. Odds continue to favor this being to our east, but there’s a chance for a little bit of snow to impact parts of the state, especially in the east.

A Super Bowl Sunday night clipper then moves in with a period of light snow that lasts into early Monday.

Milder temps push in by the middle of next week ahead of another storm system.

