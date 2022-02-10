Advertisement

EKU nursing students hand out free COVID-19 tests

By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County health officials are handing out free COVID-19 tests at the health department office in Berea Thursday.

Each person who comes in can get one kit per household and each kit contains two tests. They’ll be handing them out while supplies last.

Sharonda Rose is part of EKU’s School of Nursing Clinical Faculty. She and her students took care of handing out the test kits.

“We’ve seen everyone from college students to the general population to the elderly population,” Rose said.

Last week, the health department and EKU teamed up for this same kind of clinic in Richmond.

“Last week was a little crazy. I think we were out of kits by about 45 minutes in. So, today, we still have some more kits. So, hopefully, we have people come out and take advantage,” Rose.

The test kits are not all that officials are offering. When you come in, you’ll also have the option of getting a vaccine shot: first, second or third.

You can take home a dose of Narcan with you, which might help you save the life of someone overdosing.

You can also get a blood pressure screening.

“A lot of people, since COVID, they’ve not been taking care of themselves like they should. They’ve not been to their primary care providers like they should,” Rose said. “We have already this morning identified a few patients that have had abnormal readings that were high and we’ve referred them onto a primary care provider to be seen.”

Officials are encouraging everyone to come out and take advantage of these services. They’ll be at the health department until noon and then back again from 1 until 4.

You can also order at-home COVID-19 tests by going to covidtests.gov or calling the COVID-19 test hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

