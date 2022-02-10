Healing the community: Grief counseling service held at Lexington’s Charles Young Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington partnered with East End Waypoint and United Way to offer grief counseling at the Charles Young Center.

Larry Johnson with One Lexington said it was an important night to let community members grieve and let them know that others in Lexington are there for them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“There’s a lot of trauma that’s taking place that people are going to have to deal with,” Johnson said.

Trauma from officers being shot in the line of duty, to a young boy tragically losing his life. It’s not always properly addressed by those who are mourning.

“We recognize the community needs healing and they don’t often go through the grieving process with professional assistance,” Johnson said.

It’s why Wednesday night’s grieving session was put on to support people of all ages.

“A middle schooler told us that he lost an uncle one week, he lost two friends another week,” Johnson said.

Johnson acknowledged it will take time to reverse the violent course Lexington has taken, but he’s hopeful that loosening COVID restrictions will assist in their efforts.

“We are beginning to open back up and we’re hoping for some positive results,” Johnson said.

In the meantime, Johnson wants people to know that they are there to care for them.

“This is just one step. But this is not just a one-time thing, we are here for the long term,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they are going to continue to offer these kinds of services on an ongoing basis through partnerships with Bluegrass Care Navigators and New Vista, often free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.