Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Temperatures continue the up & down trend

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will track on the downside for today. It won’t last!

These ups and downs are going to keep coming at us. Most of us will run in the 40s to 50s here in the commonwealth. Normal highs for this time of year usually reach the mid-40s and we will get there. Many will be even warmer. It is all about the location of these highs. Southern Kentucky will likely reach the 50s with low 40s to our north.

Gusty southwest winds then kick back in on Friday with temps surging into the 50s. I even think that we will see some of you make a solid run at 60 degrees. So a blast of very comfortable air.

A much stronger cold front then sweeps in here Friday night and early Saturday. A few gusty showers will be noted ahead of this, but much of the action will actually be behind the front and that’s where temps will be tanking. This may set the stage for a band of light snow for Saturday.

Take care of each other!

