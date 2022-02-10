Advertisement

Kentucky Musicians record song for tornado victims

The Marvin and Gentry band recording the "Times Like These" music video.
The Marvin and Gentry band recording the "Times Like These" music video.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A group of Heartland musicians came together to record a song for disaster relief aid.

Musician Ken Marvin recently got together with some old friends after a suggestion to write and record a song for tornado victims.

“We’ve been doing this every since high school,” he said. “And sometimes it’s been full time, other times we have to keep food on the table, but we just keep doing it because we have to.”

He said when writing the song they came up with lyrics that fit the current situation of the victims.

“We wanted to not go political, we wanted it to be a song of hope,” he said.

Which is something Marvin felt he needed after seeing his hometown in ruins.

“It took me two or three weeks just to get the courage to even drive back to Mayfield, because I didn’t want to see some of the sights I knew I would see,” he continued.

But after he did, he found inspiration in feeling and expression through a song they titled Times Like These.

“You try to paint a picture,” he explained. “You only have three and a half minutes of a song.”

And with a donation, he said those few minutes can change someone’s life.

“We want everyone to see it and send a few dollars in, and get Mayfield back on track.”

Marvin said to make a donation towards aid for Mayfield victims, you can watch the Marvin and Gentry Times Like These video and donate.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of shooting Lexington officer should have been in jail
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Three teenagers charged in connection with shooting of Lexington police officer
Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates...
Bill to be introduced in Ky. that would take guns away from people during a ‘crisis’

Latest News

‘I’m concerned about our workforce:’ Survey shows Ky. teachers are reaching a breaking point
New bill would require boat safety course in Kentucky
Police said 87-year-old Caudill Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (2/10/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (2/10/2022)