Ky. Senate panel advances ban on transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The Republican-led Senate Education Committee approved the measure Thursday.

The vote came after committee members heard impassioned pleas from transgender girls and their parents not to take the action.

The measure moves on to the GOP-dominated full Senate next.

The bill would apply to K-12 sports. But its lead sponsor, Sen. Robby Mills, focused on high school athletics. He says it would ensure girls compete against other “biological females.”

Opponents say the bill’s restrictions are unconstitutional.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, said transgender children don’t deserve “this level of unfair scrutiny and debate over whether or not they should be able to play with their friends and be included in school life.”

The committee heard firsthand accounts from a young transgender girl about how important playing field hockey is in her life. Her mother said her daughter enjoyed the same benefits as her teammates, forming friendships, learning teamwork and building character through hard work.

Mom advocates for her 8-year-old transgender daughter. She wants her to be able to participate in sports. pic.twitter.com/1UQRZYoXpE — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.