Morehead State student creating clothing art inspired by Cincinnati Bengals

Morehead State University cheerleader Marinda Bosley is getting swamped with orders for her Cincinnati Bengals-inspired artwork decorated on blue jean jackets.(Marinda Bosley Painting (@mpb_paints))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University cheerleader Marinda Bosley is getting swamped with orders for her Cincinnati Bengals-inspired artwork decorated on blue jean jackets.

She didn’t think her designs were good enough, but after she got some encouragement from her family, it was game on.

The northern Kentucky native created Bengals-inspired jean jackets, along with custom orders for other teams. She wore a Bengals one while rooting for Cincinnati during the AFC championship game and her family encouraged her to sell them online, but she was hesitant.

“You’re always scared that someone’s going to tell you it’s not good or it’s not worth that much,” Bosley said.

When she got the courage, she posted her work on social media and it took off.

“I sold the jacket within five minutes,” she said.

Now, she has to fill orders— lots of them.

“I think I’ve had over 200 people contact me within the last two days,” Bosley said.

In order to score like Burrow, she needs a good teammate. Her boyfriend, Sam Ballman, tracks the orders.

“Yesterday in the car I started sobbing because I was so grateful and overwhelmed that I had gotten so much love, especially about something like my art. It’s incredible,” Bosley said.

Bosley will no doubt be glued to the TV on Sunday wearing her Burrow jacket. If you’d like to see more of her work, you can check out her Instagram page (@mpb_paints).

